Kelt Exploration (OTCMKTS:KELTF) PT Raised to C$5.25 at Stifel Nicolaus

Kelt Exploration (OTCMKTS:KELTF) had its price objective increased by research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$4.25 to C$5.25 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Kelt Exploration from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Kelt Exploration from $2.75 to $4.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. National Bank Financial raised their price target on Kelt Exploration from $3.25 to $4.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Kelt Exploration from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on Kelt Exploration from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.11.

OTCMKTS:KELTF remained flat at $$2.77 during mid-day trading on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.48. Kelt Exploration has a 52 week low of $1.00 and a 52 week high of $2.91.

Kelt Exploration Ltd., an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas resources primarily in northwestern Alberta and northeastern British Columbia, Canada. As of December 31, 2019, its proved plus probable reserves were 461.0 million barrels of oil equivalent.

