Kava.io Market Cap Hits $251.22 Million (KAVA)

Kava.io (CURRENCY:KAVA) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on June 28th. One Kava.io coin can now be purchased for approximately $3.58 or 0.00010401 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Kava.io has traded up 2.6% against the dollar. Kava.io has a total market cap of $251.22 million and approximately $38.72 million worth of Kava.io was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Kava.io alerts:

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002447 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001219 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.95 or 0.00031815 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $67.85 or 0.00197124 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.42 or 0.00033189 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00005719 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000337 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001537 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0397 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Beefy.Finance (BIFI) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $995.42 or 0.02892146 BTC.

Kava.io Profile

Kava.io (KAVA) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 23rd, 2019. Kava.io’s total supply is 136,963,786 coins and its circulating supply is 70,172,142 coins. Kava.io’s official message board is medium.com/kava-labs . The official website for Kava.io is www.kava.io . Kava.io’s official Twitter account is @kava_labs

According to CryptoCompare, “Kava is a PoS blockchain built on Cosmos, with its own native KAVA token that is deployed in its governance model along with its multi-collateral backed USDX stable coin. “

Kava.io Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kava.io directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kava.io should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kava.io using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Kava.io Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kava.io and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.