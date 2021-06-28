Katherine Lucas Minyard Buys 4,000 Shares of Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV) Stock

Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV) Director Katherine Lucas Minyard acquired 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $31.55 per share, with a total value of $126,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NYSE:OVV opened at $32.87 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.58 billion, a PE ratio of -1.37 and a beta of 3.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.36. Ovintiv Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.81 and a 12-month high of $33.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $27.19.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. Ovintiv had a positive return on equity of 7.85% and a negative net margin of 117.55%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ovintiv Inc. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a $0.0938 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. Ovintiv’s dividend payout ratio is currently 108.57%.

OVV has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Ovintiv from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $26.75 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, March 29th. Wolfe Research upgraded Ovintiv from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ovintiv from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Ovintiv from $33.00 to $41.00 in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Tudor Pickering upgraded Ovintiv from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.41.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Ovintiv by 3,125.0% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Ovintiv by 2,631.6% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. purchased a new position in Ovintiv in the first quarter worth $44,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in Ovintiv in the first quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in Ovintiv by 168.3% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,414 shares during the last quarter. 72.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ovintiv Company Profile

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

