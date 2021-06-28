KARMA (KARMA) Price Tops $0.0103

KARMA (CURRENCY:KARMA) traded up 6.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on June 28th. During the last week, KARMA has traded up 4.2% against the dollar. One KARMA coin can currently be bought for about $0.0103 or 0.00000030 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. KARMA has a total market cap of $55.88 million and $385.00 worth of KARMA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Groestlcoin (GRS) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001515 BTC.

Diamond (DMD) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00006220 BTC.

FairGame (FAIR) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000008 BTC.

FairCoin (FAIR) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0339 or 0.00000099 BTC.

MicroBitcoin (MBC) traded 27.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DMD (DMD) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.57 or 0.00115578 BTC.

About KARMA

KARMA (CRYPTO:KARMA) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 3rd, 2014. KARMA’s total supply is 8,462,823,687 coins and its circulating supply is 5,450,532,381 coins. KARMA’s official message board is medium.com/@hello_11092 . The Reddit community for KARMA is /r/KARMAEOS and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for KARMA is www.karmaapp.io . KARMA’s official Twitter account is @KarmaBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Karma is a dapp that awards tokens for helping people through positive actions. Users also earn tokens by validating good deeds. Share tokens with those you feel deserve it for doing good in the world and promote a world of giving. “

KARMA Coin Trading

