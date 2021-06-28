K3 Business Technology Group (LON:KBT) Reaches New 12-Month High at $212.00

Shares of K3 Business Technology Group plc (LON:KBT) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 212 ($2.77) and last traded at GBX 209.98 ($2.74), with a volume of 7000 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 205 ($2.68).

The firm has a market cap of £93.93 million and a PE ratio of -4.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.49, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.76. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 186.95.

In related news, insider Oliver Rupert Andrew Scott purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 190 ($2.48) per share, with a total value of £9,500 ($12,411.81). Also, insider Tom Crawford purchased 28,112 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 178 ($2.33) per share, for a total transaction of £50,039.36 ($65,376.74). Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 39,612 shares of company stock worth $7,153,936.

K3 Business Technology Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mission-critical software and cloud solutions to the supply chain sector primarily in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Own IP, Global Accounts, and Third-Party Products. The company offers K3|imagine, a cloud-native, ERP agnostic, and commerce and data platform; K3|fashion, a concept-to-consumer solution; K3|dataswitch, an integration engine; and K3|pebblestone, as well as SYSPRO and Sage products.

