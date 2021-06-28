K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc Takes $2.03 Million Position in Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG)

K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 16,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,034,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ferguson during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ferguson during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Private Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ferguson during the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ferguson during the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ferguson during the first quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FERG. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Ferguson in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Ferguson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Ferguson in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ferguson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $154.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Ferguson in a report on Thursday, May 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $154.00.

NASDAQ:FERG opened at $139.25 on Monday. Ferguson plc has a twelve month low of $116.70 and a twelve month high of $141.71. The company has a market capitalization of $31.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $133.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.87.

Ferguson Profile

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and Central Europe. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, municipal, civil and industrial markets, and commercial sectors for repair, maintenance, and improvement (RMI), as well as new construction markets.

