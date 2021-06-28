K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc Sells 50,000 Shares of Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI)

K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc lowered its position in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) by 69.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,890 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 50,000 shares during the period. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc’s holdings in Sun Communities were worth $3,284,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Sun Communities by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,881,701 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,482,649,000 after purchasing an additional 408,329 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Sun Communities by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,159,723 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $624,124,000 after purchasing an additional 577,303 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Sun Communities by 60.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,144,901 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $621,902,000 after purchasing an additional 1,562,455 shares during the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC raised its position in Sun Communities by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 2,850,408 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $433,120,000 after purchasing an additional 172,389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in Sun Communities by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,372,675 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $355,997,000 after purchasing an additional 321,146 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SUI stock opened at $175.12 on Monday. Sun Communities, Inc. has a 12-month low of $132.65 and a 12-month high of $178.17. The firm has a market cap of $19.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $167.88.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $442.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $315.24 million. Sun Communities had a net margin of 11.27% and a return on equity of 3.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.22 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Sun Communities, Inc. will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Sun Communities’s payout ratio is presently 65.23%.

In other Sun Communities news, Director Stephanie W. Bergeron sold 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.60, for a total transaction of $463,680.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,709,440. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Karen Dearing sold 14,899 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $2,458,335.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 50,121 shares of company stock valued at $8,356,915. Company insiders own 2.72% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on SUI shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Sun Communities from $153.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Sun Communities from $162.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sun Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 1st. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a report on Sunday, March 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $190.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Sun Communities presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.75.

Sun Communities Company Profile

Sun Communities, Inc is a REIT that, as of September 30, 2020, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 432 communities comprising nearly 146,000 developed sites in 32 states and Ontario, Canada.

