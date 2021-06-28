K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc Sells 2,500 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc lessened its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 23.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,280 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the period. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $2,707,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Cordasco Financial Network bought a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the first quarter worth $33,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 100.0% in the first quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 100 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the first quarter worth $33,000. 71.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $319.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $367.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Thursday, May 27th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $409.00 to $432.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $310.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $378.91.

The Goldman Sachs Group stock opened at $367.98 on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $185.52 and a fifty-two week high of $393.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.03 billion, a PE ratio of 7.91, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $363.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The investment management company reported $18.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.22 by $8.38. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 28.40% and a return on equity of 20.64%. The business had revenue of $17.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 102.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 44.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is 14.60%.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The company's Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and middle-market lending, relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as transaction banking services.

