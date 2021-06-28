K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc Sells 1,404 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc decreased its position in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) by 9.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 13,740 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,404 shares during the quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $4,848,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPGI. Camden National Bank bought a new stake in S&P Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,499,000. Mattern Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of S&P Global by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 14,884 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,893,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of S&P Global by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,850 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,923,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of S&P Global by 22.6% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,118 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nvwm LLC raised its position in shares of S&P Global by 13,300.0% during the fourth quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 2,278 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $749,000 after buying an additional 2,261 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.26% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SPGI. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $402.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $437.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $435.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $385.00 to $414.00 in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of S&P Global from $446.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $418.92.

In other news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.05, for a total transaction of $2,653,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 159,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,467,193.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE SPGI opened at $412.36 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $385.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.97. S&P Global Inc. has a 52 week low of $303.50 and a 52 week high of $412.93.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $3.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 32.01% and a return on equity of 490.35%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 25th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.35%.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

