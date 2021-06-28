K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc Sells 1,000 Shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc cut its position in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) by 12.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $3,790,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. National Pension Service raised its holdings in Align Technology by 42.8% in the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 130,774 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $70,818,000 after purchasing an additional 39,215 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Align Technology by 4.7% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 511 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its holdings in Align Technology by 10.2% in the first quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 8,302 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,496,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its holdings in Align Technology by 2,679.7% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,558 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,926,000 after purchasing an additional 3,430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capitolis Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 363.9% during the first quarter. Capitolis Advisors LLC now owns 19,382 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $10,496,000 after acquiring an additional 15,204 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.28% of the company’s stock.

Align Technology stock opened at $614.98 on Monday. Align Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $254.69 and a 12 month high of $647.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $593.11. The stock has a market cap of $48.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.95, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.69.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.47. Align Technology had a return on equity of 14.65% and a net margin of 16.27%. The business had revenue of $894.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $810.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 62.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Align Technology, Inc. will post 8.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ALGN. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Align Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $683.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $700.00 to $735.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $690.00 to $770.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Align Technology from $650.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Align Technology from $655.00 to $745.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $622.75.

In other news, SVP Emory Wright sold 5,533 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $595.00, for a total transaction of $3,292,135.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John Morici sold 6,863 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $597.65, for a total value of $4,101,671.95. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,816,856. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 22,396 shares of company stock worth $13,413,107. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Align Technology Company Profile

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

