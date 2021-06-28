K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc Purchases 6,000 Shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE)

K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE) by 5.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 107,610 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the period. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF makes up about 1.1% of K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc owned 0.13% of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF worth $7,138,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000.

Get SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF alerts:

KRE stock opened at $67.64 on Monday. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a one year low of $33.48 and a one year high of $72.90. The business has a 50 day moving average of $68.87.

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

Further Reading: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.