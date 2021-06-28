JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 110,260 Shares of American Finance Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFIN)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of American Finance Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFIN) by 7.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,422,829 shares of the company’s stock after selling 110,260 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 1.31% of American Finance Trust worth $13,973,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG grew its position in American Finance Trust by 67.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 61,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,000 after buying an additional 24,713 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of American Finance Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $278,000. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of American Finance Trust by 51.3% in the first quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 136,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,341,000 after purchasing an additional 46,300 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of American Finance Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $119,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of American Finance Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $108,000. Institutional investors own 51.84% of the company’s stock.

AFIN stock opened at $8.61 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.11 and a quick ratio of 0.11. American Finance Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.40 and a twelve month high of $10.69. The company has a market capitalization of $937.17 million, a PE ratio of -19.57 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.29.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 12th were given a dividend of $0.213 per share. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 9th. American Finance Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 94.44%.

AFIN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of American Finance Trust from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of American Finance Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Colliers Securities initiated coverage on shares of American Finance Trust in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock.

American Finance Trust, Inc (Nasdaq: AFIN) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the Nasdaq focused on acquiring and managing a diversified portfolio of primarily service-oriented and traditional retail and distribution related commercial real estate properties in the U.S.

