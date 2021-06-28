JPMorgan Chase & Co. Purchases 99,415 Shares of Invesco China Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:CQQQ)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Invesco China Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:CQQQ) by 130.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 175,442 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 99,415 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.85% of Invesco China Technology ETF worth $14,289,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Invesco China Technology ETF by 10.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 68,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,541,000 after acquiring an additional 6,605 shares in the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco China Technology ETF by 8.4% during the first quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 230,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,787,000 after acquiring an additional 17,906 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco China Technology ETF during the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Aspiriant LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco China Technology ETF during the first quarter valued at about $382,000. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco China Technology ETF by 50.6% during the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 7,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $630,000 after acquiring an additional 2,599 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA CQQQ opened at $84.60 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $80.51. Invesco China Technology ETF has a 52 week low of $62.59 and a 52 week high of $108.61.

Guggenheim China Technology ETF (the Fund), formerly Claymore China Technology ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance, before the Fund’s fees and expenses, of an equity index called the AlphaShares China Technology Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 80% of its total assets in common stock, American depositary receipts (ADRs), American depositary shares (ADSs), global depositary receipts (GDRs) and international depositary receipts (IDRs) that comprise the Index and depositary receipts or shares representing common stocks included in the Index (or underlying securities representing ADRs, ADSs, GDRs and IDRs included in the Index).

