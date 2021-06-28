JPMorgan Chase & Co. Purchases 60,573 Shares of Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP) by 81.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 134,742 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 60,573 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Innospec were worth $13,837,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IOSP. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Innospec by 3.4% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,501 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,209,000 after acquiring an additional 1,273 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Innospec by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,664 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $514,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Innospec by 69.3% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 12,962 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,176,000 after acquiring an additional 5,305 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Innospec by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,699 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Innospec by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,844,107 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $348,775,000 after acquiring an additional 164,119 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.83% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Brian Watt sold 2,016 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.05, for a total value of $203,716.80. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 26,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,687,424.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick Williams sold 7,988 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.70, for a total transaction of $812,379.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 176,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,910,895.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 20,748 shares of company stock worth $2,108,725. 1.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Innospec from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th.

Innospec stock opened at $94.00 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 127.03 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.67. Innospec Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.48 and a 52-week high of $107.73.

Innospec (NASDAQ:IOSP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $339.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $306.20 million. Innospec had a net margin of 1.64% and a return on equity of 7.66%. Innospec’s revenue was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.42 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Innospec Inc. will post 4.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. This is an increase from Innospec’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. This represents a yield of 1.1%. Innospec’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.40%.

About Innospec

Innospec Inc develops, manufactures, blends, markets, and supplies specialty chemicals in the United States, rest of North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through Fuel Specialties, Performance Chemicals, and Oilfield Services segments. The Fuel Specialties segment offers a range of specialty chemical products used as additives in various fuels.

