JPMorgan Chase & Co. Purchases 58,619 Shares of Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) by 77.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 134,697 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 58,619 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.59% of Jack in the Box worth $14,787,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JACK. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Jack in the Box in the fourth quarter worth $32,240,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Jack in the Box by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,764,378 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $256,536,000 after acquiring an additional 135,050 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Jack in the Box by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,116,978 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $103,654,000 after acquiring an additional 128,358 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Jack in the Box by 229.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 145,937 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $13,543,000 after acquiring an additional 101,683 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in Jack in the Box in the first quarter valued at $9,441,000. 99.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Jack in the Box stock opened at $120.08 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $117.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.80. Jack in the Box Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.33 and a 1-year high of $124.53.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The restaurant operator reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $257.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $248.04 million. Jack in the Box had a net margin of 14.38% and a negative return on equity of 19.33%. Jack in the Box’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Jack in the Box Inc. will post 6.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This is a positive change from Jack in the Box’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 25th. Jack in the Box’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.85%.

In other news, CEO Darin S. Harris sold 524 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.50, for a total transaction of $63,666.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,780 shares in the company, valued at $2,767,770. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael W. Murphy sold 1,319 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.74, for a total transaction of $152,661.06. Following the sale, the director now owns 66,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,732,357.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Jack in the Box from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $119.00 target price on shares of Jack in the Box in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Jack in the Box from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Cowen increased their target price on Jack in the Box from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Jack in the Box from $117.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.12.

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants. As of September 27, 2020, it operated and franchised 2,241 Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants primarily in the western and southern United States, including one in Guam. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

