JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $14.59 Million Stock Position in Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced its holdings in shares of Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) by 4.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 74,227 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,425 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Asbury Automotive Group were worth $14,586,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group during the first quarter valued at about $92,000. Argent Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Asbury Automotive Group by 30.1% during the first quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 3,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $776,000 after purchasing an additional 915 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Asbury Automotive Group by 30.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 29,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,784,000 after purchasing an additional 6,798 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Research Inc. purchased a new position in Asbury Automotive Group during the first quarter worth about $18,420,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Asbury Automotive Group by 554.8% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 478 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the last quarter.

Get Asbury Automotive Group alerts:

Shares of ABG stock opened at $169.01 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $191.97. Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $88.74 and a 52 week high of $216.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The company has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.72.

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $4.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.51 by $1.17. Asbury Automotive Group had a net margin of 4.25% and a return on equity of 35.56%. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.80 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. will post 17.49 earnings per share for the current year.

ABG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $180.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $180.00 to $210.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $180.00 to $210.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Asbury Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $229.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $180.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Asbury Automotive Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $179.89.

Asbury Automotive Group Profile

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services.

Further Reading: Municipal Bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG).

Receive News & Ratings for Asbury Automotive Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asbury Automotive Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.