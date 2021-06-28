JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $13.58 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) by 90.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 76,759 shares of the company’s stock after selling 750,923 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.09% of Vanguard Extended Market ETF worth $13,580,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Keybank National Association OH raised its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 178.6% during the first quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 10,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,942,000 after purchasing an additional 7,038 shares in the last quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 5.9% during the first quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 34,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,093,000 after purchasing an additional 1,905 shares in the last quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,687,000. Van Cleef Asset Management Inc raised its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Van Cleef Asset Management Inc now owns 340,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,096,000 after purchasing an additional 4,015 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank raised its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 171.9% during the first quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 5,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after purchasing an additional 3,771 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VXF opened at $189.99 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $182.66. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 52-week low of $113.69 and a 52-week high of $190.47.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

