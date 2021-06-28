JPMorgan Chase & Co. Acquires 46,392 Shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYG)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYG) by 17.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 309,448 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,392 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $14,176,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 32.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 843,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,314,000 after acquiring an additional 205,319 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,319,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,257,000 after acquiring an additional 470,657 shares during the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 40.3% in the 4th quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 45,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,075,000 after acquiring an additional 13,123 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 51.6% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 5,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 1,959 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 52,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,391,000 after acquiring an additional 4,932 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $46.05 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $45.83. iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $42.42 and a 12-month high of $46.07.

