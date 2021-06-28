Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Jefferies Financial Group Inc. is a diversified financial services company. It engaged in investment banking and capital markets, merchant banking and an alternative asset management platform. The company’s financial service businesses are Berkadia which provide commercial mortgage banking, investment sales and servicing; Leucadia Asset Management provide asset management; HomeFed provide a publicly traded real estate company, FXCM provides online foreign exchange trading services and Foursight Capital provide vehicle finance. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. formerly known as Leucadia National Corporation is based in New York, United States. “

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Jefferies Financial Group from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th.

NYSE:JEF opened at $32.23 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.21 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.12. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $31.96. Jefferies Financial Group has a 12-month low of $14.14 and a 12-month high of $34.86.

In other news, Director Stuart Harry Reese sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.59, for a total transaction of $315,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 38,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,224,302.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Invst LLC acquired a new stake in Jefferies Financial Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $460,000. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in Jefferies Financial Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $432,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Jefferies Financial Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,409,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Jefferies Financial Group by 26.3% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 782,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,544,000 after purchasing an additional 162,712 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Colony Group LLC acquired a new stake in Jefferies Financial Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,224,000. 68.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc engages in the investment banking and capital markets, asset management, and direct investing businesses in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Investment Banking and Capital Markets, Asset Management, Merchant Banking, and Corporate segments.

