Jefferies Financial Group Begins Coverage on Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO)

Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating and a $9.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Bank of America began coverage on Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They set a neutral rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Inovio Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Oppenheimer restated a buy rating on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a hold rating on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $14.89.

Get Inovio Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of INO opened at $9.23 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.72. Inovio Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $5.81 and a 52-week high of $33.79. The firm has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.17 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 14.17 and a current ratio of 14.17.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $0.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 million. Inovio Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 2,916.64% and a negative return on equity of 39.16%. Inovio Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was down 69.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Inovio Pharmaceuticals will post -1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Jacqueline Elizabeth Shea sold 38,535 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.01, for a total value of $385,735.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 21,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $216,135.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David B. Weiner sold 26,583 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.57, for a total value of $227,816.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 877,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,522,051.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 133,231 shares of company stock valued at $1,241,511. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 4,424.0% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 4,524 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 4,424 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 175.5% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,945 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 2,513 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new stake in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 42.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.18% of the company’s stock.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of DNA medicines to treat and protect people from diseases associated with human papillomavirus (HPV), cancer, and infectious diseases. Its DNA medicines platform uses precisely designed SynCon optimized plasmids that have ability to help break the immune system's tolerance of cancerous or infected cells and facilitate cross-strain protection against unmatched and matched pathogen variants.

Featured Article: Are sell-side analysts objective?

Receive News & Ratings for Inovio Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inovio Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.