Jeff D. Trom Sells 25,000 Shares of Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK) Stock

Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK) VP Jeff D. Trom sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.49, for a total value of $2,837,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 270,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,753,066.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE WK traded up $0.84 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $114.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 269,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 366,949. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $96.57. Workiva Inc. has a 12-month low of $51.44 and a 12-month high of $115.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -121.55 and a beta of 1.42.

Workiva (NYSE:WK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.05. Workiva had a negative return on equity of 51.48% and a negative net margin of 12.33%. The company had revenue of $104.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.03 EPS. Workiva’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Workiva Inc. will post -1.11 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Workiva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.50.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Workiva during the 1st quarter valued at about $103,587,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Workiva by 213.9% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,177,494 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $107,882,000 after acquiring an additional 802,399 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Workiva by 1,458.6% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 732,311 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $64,634,000 after acquiring an additional 685,326 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Workiva in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,844,000. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Workiva in the first quarter worth approximately $46,396,000. 73.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Workiva Company Profile

Workiva Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based compliance and regulatory reporting solutions worldwide. The company offers Workiva platform that offers controlled collaboration, data linking, data integrations, granular permissions, process management, and full audit trail services; and provides tools that enables customers to connect data from enterprise resource planning, governance risk and compliance, human capital management, and customer relationship management systems, as well as from other third-party cloud and on-premise applications.

