Jardine Matheson Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:JMHLY) Short Interest Update

Jardine Matheson Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:JMHLY) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, a decline of 84.2% from the May 31st total of 20,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 19,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Jardine Matheson from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th.

Get Jardine Matheson alerts:

JMHLY traded down $0.03 during trading on Monday, reaching $64.19. The company had a trading volume of 3,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,365. The company has a 50-day moving average of $64.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Jardine Matheson has a 12-month low of $38.00 and a 12-month high of $68.10.

Jardine Matheson Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, engages in the motor vehicles and related operations, property investment and development, food retailing, health and beauty, home furnishings, engineering and construction, and transportation businesses. It is also involved in the restaurants and hotels, financial services, heavy equipment, mining, and agribusinesses.

See Also: Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for Jardine Matheson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jardine Matheson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.