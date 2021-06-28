Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:JMBS) Stock Holdings Lifted by Altus Wealth Group LLC

Altus Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:JMBS) by 33.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,324 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,831 shares during the quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF were worth $391,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Heritage Trust Co increased its position in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. Heritage Trust Co now owns 41,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,196,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 11.2% in the first quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 6,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 60,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,230,000 after acquiring an additional 980 shares in the last quarter. Argent Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 22,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,084 shares during the period. Finally, Marcum Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 22.5% during the first quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 6,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183 shares during the period.

Shares of JMBS stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Monday, hitting $53.09. 100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 100,997. The business’s 50-day moving average is $53.18. Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a twelve month low of $52.95 and a twelve month high of $54.07.

