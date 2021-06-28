Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB) is Northcape Capital Pty Ltd’s 5th Largest Position

Northcape Capital Pty Ltd cut its position in Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,306,619 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 47,837 shares during the quarter. Itaú Unibanco accounts for approximately 4.1% of Northcape Capital Pty Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Northcape Capital Pty Ltd’s holdings in Itaú Unibanco were worth $36,241,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Credit Agricole S A raised its holdings in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 15,327 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 8.1% during the first quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 27,848 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 2,077 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 14,402 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 2,342 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 54,124 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 2,506 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 57,273 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 2,534 shares during the last quarter. 4.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE ITUB traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $6.06. 840,272 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 40,130,250. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 0.81. Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. has a 52 week low of $3.88 and a 52 week high of $6.76.

Itaú Unibanco (NYSE:ITUB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The bank reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.41 billion. Itaú Unibanco had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 15.87%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 12th. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.0029 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. This is a positive change from Itaú Unibanco’s previous monthly dividend of $0.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st. Itaú Unibanco’s payout ratio is 7.50%.

Itaú Unibanco Company Profile

ItaÃº Unibanco Holding SA provides a range of financial products and services in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market + Corporation. It offers various deposit products, as well as loans and credit cards; investment banking services; real estate lending services; financing and investment services; and leasing and foreign exchange services.

