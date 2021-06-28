Israel Gp Ltd. Orbimed Sells 15,989,876 Shares of 9 Meters Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMTR) Stock

9 Meters Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMTR) major shareholder Israel Gp Ltd. Orbimed sold 15,989,876 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.21, for a total transaction of $19,347,749.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Israel Gp Ltd. Orbimed also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 23rd, Israel Gp Ltd. Orbimed sold 841,650 shares of 9 Meters Biopharma stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.36, for a total value of $1,144,644.00.

NASDAQ NMTR opened at $1.20 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $301.65 million, a PE ratio of -2.07 and a beta of -0.09. 9 Meters Biopharma, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.45 and a fifty-two week high of $2.26. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.25.

9 Meters Biopharma (NASDAQ:NMTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03). On average, equities analysts predict that 9 Meters Biopharma, Inc. will post -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on NMTR shares. Maxim Group started coverage on 9 Meters Biopharma in a report on Thursday, March 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price target for the company. Brookline Capital Management restated a “buy” rating on shares of 9 Meters Biopharma in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Citigroup initiated coverage on 9 Meters Biopharma in a report on Friday, June 4th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded 9 Meters Biopharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Brookline Capital Acquisition reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of 9 Meters Biopharma in a report on Thursday, March 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.71.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in 9 Meters Biopharma in the 1st quarter worth approximately $139,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of 9 Meters Biopharma in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $170,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of 9 Meters Biopharma by 987.5% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,871,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,190,000 after purchasing an additional 1,699,672 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of 9 Meters Biopharma by 815.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 50,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 44,824 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in shares of 9 Meters Biopharma during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.12% of the company’s stock.

9 Meters Biopharma Company Profile

9 Meters Biopharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on patients with rare and unmet needs in gastroenterology. Its pipeline includes drug candidates for short bowel syndrome (SBS) and celiac disease, as well as for undisclosed rare diseases and/or unmet needs. The company is developing Larazotide, an 8-amino acid peptide, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of celiac disease; and NM-002, a long-acting glucagon-like peptide-1 (GLP-1) receptor agonist that is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat SBS.

