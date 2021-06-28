iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) Shares Acquired by Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) by 256.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 998 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 718 shares during the quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares US Technology ETF were worth $88,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 287.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,002,168 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $425,585,000 after purchasing an additional 3,711,377 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 296.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,444,473 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $122,896,000 after buying an additional 1,080,176 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 303.7% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,151,805 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $97,996,000 after buying an additional 866,481 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 285.5% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 687,099 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $58,458,000 after buying an additional 508,885 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 5.1% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 629,095 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $55,172,000 after buying an additional 30,602 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IYW opened at $97.82 on Monday. iShares US Technology ETF has a 52-week low of $64.47 and a 52-week high of $98.29. The business’s 50-day moving average is $92.93.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

