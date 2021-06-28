iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ) Shares Sold by Sawtooth Solutions LLC

Sawtooth Solutions LLC cut its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ) by 88.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,338 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,245 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $238,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 41.7% in the fourth quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc raised its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 0.7% in the first quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 20,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,107,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Ironwood Financial llc raised its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 0.3% in the first quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 42,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,302,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,351,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Finally, Thompson Investment Management Inc. raised its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 2.3% in the first quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $813,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF stock opened at $107.02 on Monday. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $63.30 and a twelve month high of $111.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $107.52.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

