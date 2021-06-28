iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) Shares Sold by Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC

Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) by 3.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,656 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,340 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $10,262,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Delta Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $10,521,000. Bard Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $206,000. One Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $218,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,593,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,301,000 after acquiring an additional 486,960 shares during the period. Finally, Smith Moore & CO. grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 138,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,557,000 after acquiring an additional 5,929 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVE traded down $1.12 during trading on Monday, reaching $147.10. 23,381 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,004,084. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $105.39 and a fifty-two week high of $152.23. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $148.12.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

