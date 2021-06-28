iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) Shares Bought by K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc

K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) by 4.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $2,255,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,868,537 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $822,410,000 after purchasing an additional 72,728 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 603.8% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 845,690 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $254,333,000 after acquiring an additional 725,530 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 625,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $187,963,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 578,963 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $174,117,000 after acquiring an additional 23,843 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 524,012 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $150,234,000 after acquiring an additional 43,231 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWO opened at $312.25 on Monday. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $198.40 and a fifty-two week high of $339.91. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $299.47.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

