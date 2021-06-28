iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) Stake Boosted by Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC

Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) by 49.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 264,101 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 86,866 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF comprises about 1.0% of Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.14% of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF worth $18,973,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 30,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,200,000 after purchasing an additional 1,774 shares during the last quarter. Cascadia Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $8,453,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $9,267,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,176,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,548,000 after purchasing an additional 29,019 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DRW Securities LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $915,000.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF alerts:

NASDAQ:SCZ traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $74.47. The stock had a trading volume of 13,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,892,148. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $75.29. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $53.24 and a 52 week high of $77.32.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th were given a $0.709 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Profile

Santacruz Silver Mining Ltd. is a Canada-based company engaged in the operation, exploration and commercial exploitation of mining concessions in Mexico, with a primary focus on silver, but also, including gold, lead and zinc. The Company is focused on its producing property, the Rosario Mine. In addition, the Company is also exploring three other mineral properties, being the San Felipe Project, which is an advanced-stage project; the Gavilanes Project, which is an exploration project, and the El Gachi Property, which is an early-stage exploration project.

Recommended Story: Stock Selection – What is cash flow?



Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.