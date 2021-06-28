iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) Shares Sold by Neuberger Berman Group LLC

Neuberger Berman Group LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) by 1.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,099,531 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 30,564 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $34,138,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Biltmore Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 2.2% during the first quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC now owns 917,863 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,924,000 after purchasing an additional 19,323 shares during the period. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the first quarter worth about $1,136,000. Boston Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 14.2% during the first quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 135,663 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,206,000 after purchasing an additional 16,854 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 235.3% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,368,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $54,763,000 after purchasing an additional 2,363,600 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 65.0% during the first quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 36,619 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $595,000 after purchasing an additional 14,426 shares during the period. 53.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IAU opened at $33.88 on Monday. iShares Gold Trust has a 12-month low of $31.94 and a 12-month high of $39.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $34.59.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

