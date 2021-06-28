iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF (NYSEARCA:INTF) Position Increased by Capital One Financial Corp

Capital One Financial Corp increased its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF (NYSEARCA:INTF) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 244,968 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,719 shares during the period. iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF comprises approximately 0.9% of Capital One Financial Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Capital One Financial Corp’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF were worth $7,033,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its position in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF by 4.2% during the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 26,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $648,000 after buying an additional 1,076 shares during the last quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE increased its position in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF by 2.8% during the first quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE now owns 58,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,686,000 after buying an additional 1,579 shares during the last quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF by 10.3% during the first quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. now owns 19,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,000 after buying an additional 1,853 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF during the first quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF by 1,225.5% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 3,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 3,125 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF stock opened at $30.37 on Monday. iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF has a one year low of $22.66 and a one year high of $31.59. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.48.

