iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Shares Sold by Capital One Financial Corp

Capital One Financial Corp lowered its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 31.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,823 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,631 shares during the period. Capital One Financial Corp’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,212,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. raised its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 293.0% in the 1st quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 117,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,563,000 after purchasing an additional 87,566 shares in the last quarter. Capital Financial Planning LLC raised its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital Financial Planning LLC now owns 40,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,938,000 after purchasing an additional 4,091 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 54,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,941,000 after purchasing an additional 2,759 shares in the last quarter. Haverford Trust Co. raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 1,999,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,050,000 after acquiring an additional 105,686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMA Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. now owns 261,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,409,000 after acquiring an additional 3,895 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS IEFA opened at $75.87 on Monday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.55 and a fifty-two week high of $70.84. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.84.

