iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) Shares Sold by HBK Sorce Advisory LLC

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC decreased its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) by 26.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,846 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,351 shares during the quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $365,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HDV. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $91,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 95.0% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 975 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 475 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of HDV stock opened at $96.98 on Monday. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $76.23 and a 12-month high of $100.48. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.53.

