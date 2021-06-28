Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) Director Sells $86,900.00 in Stock

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) Director Kris Halvorsen sold 2,000 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.45, for a total value of $86,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,458 shares in the company, valued at $1,497,200.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of IRM stock opened at $43.16 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.20, a P/E/G ratio of 9.39 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.91, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $24.36 and a fifty-two week high of $47.34.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. Iron Mountain had a return on equity of 48.47% and a net margin of 7.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.618 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $2.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.73%. Iron Mountain’s payout ratio is currently 80.46%.

A number of research firms recently commented on IRM. Zacks Investment Research raised Iron Mountain from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Iron Mountain from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Iron Mountain by 1.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,875,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $846,634,000 after purchasing an additional 298,008 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 1.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,030,923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $223,390,000 after acquiring an additional 94,663 shares in the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,561,143 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $163,942,000 after acquiring an additional 457,087 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 3.0% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,722,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $137,754,000 after acquiring an additional 109,076 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,173,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $93,548,000 after acquiring an additional 23,435 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

Iron Mountain Company Profile

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 90 million square feet across approximately 1,450 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

