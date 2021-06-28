IQGeo Group plc (LON:IQG) Insider Acquires £19,725.51 in Stock

IQGeo Group plc (LON:IQG) insider Max Royde acquired 16,037 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 123 ($1.61) per share, with a total value of £19,725.51 ($25,771.51).

Max Royde also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, April 23rd, Max Royde acquired 5,000 shares of IQGeo Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 107 ($1.40) per share, with a total value of £5,350 ($6,989.81).

On Tuesday, April 20th, Max Royde acquired 25,000 shares of IQGeo Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 106 ($1.38) per share, with a total value of £26,500 ($34,622.42).

IQGeo Group stock opened at GBX 123.50 ($1.61) on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 120.81. The company has a market cap of £70.78 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.06. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.51. IQGeo Group plc has a 12-month low of GBX 58 ($0.76) and a 12-month high of GBX 128 ($1.67).

IQGeo Group PLC, develops geospatial software to the telecoms and utility industries primarily in the United Kingdom, North America, Europe, and Japan. The company provides IQGeo Platform, which designs and manages their complex and constantly evolving network assets; IQGeo Network Manager that accelerates productivity and collaboration by streamlining the planning, design, and construction processes for network operators; IQGeo Workflow Manager, which provides critical project and ticket information on any mobile device in the field, as well as back-office workstations; IQGeo Inspection and Survey software that provides a flexible mobile interface for field inspection teams; and IQGeo Network Revenue Optimizer software, which automatically produces various alternate telecom construction routes when connecting commercial or residential premises.

