Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) Position Boosted by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) by 642.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 100,381 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 86,865 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned 0.08% of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF worth $5,918,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 80.0% during the 1st quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF stock opened at $60.99 on Monday. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 52 week low of $48.31 and a 52 week high of $62.40. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.90.

Further Reading: What is a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.