Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:RHS) Shares Purchased by Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:RHS) by 26.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,616 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC owned about 0.05% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF worth $255,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IMC Chicago LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $2,556,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 104,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,849,000 after purchasing an additional 4,356 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $235,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF in the first quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Change Path LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Change Path LLC now owns 1,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period.

RHS stock opened at $160.80 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $163.03. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF has a fifty-two week low of $131.51 and a fifty-two week high of $166.95.

Rydex S&P Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) seeks replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Equal Weight Index Consumer Staples (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged equal-weighted version of the S&P 500 Consumer Staples Index that consists of the common stocks of industries, such as food and drug retailing, beverages, food products, tobacco, household products and personal products that comprise the consumer staples sector of the S&P 500 Index.

