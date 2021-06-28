Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have a $957.00 target price on the medical equipment provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 5.37% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Intuitive Surgical’s revenue growth in the first quarter of 2021 reflected procedure growth and higher-than-expected system placements. Strong segmental performance was seen during the quarter. Intuitive Surgical recorded uptick in da Vinci procedure volume in the quarter. Expansion of both gross and operating margins bodes well. Overall international sales improved in the quarter. The company’s core businesses exhibited stability despite pandemic-led challenging business climate, reflecting healthy operational health. The company exited the quarter with better-than-expected results. Shares of the company outperformed the industry over the past six months. Yet, stiff competition in the global MedTech space remains a concern. Other headwinds like rising costs, risk of procedure adoption, and long sale and purchase order cycle persist.”

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on ISRG. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $892.00 to $916.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $825.00 to $860.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $840.00 to $900.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Oppenheimer upgraded Intuitive Surgical from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $690.00 to $825.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $815.26.

Shares of ISRG traded down $0.13 during trading on Monday, reaching $908.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,794 shares, compared to its average volume of 573,350. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $850.91. Intuitive Surgical has a twelve month low of $544.16 and a twelve month high of $913.71. The company has a market cap of $107.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.87 and a beta of 1.04.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The medical equipment provider reported $3.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.89. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 25.78%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.69 EPS. Intuitive Surgical’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical will post 12.26 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Curet Myriam sold 875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $866.44, for a total value of $758,135.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 969 shares in the company, valued at $839,580.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Reiter Kara Andersen sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $848.01, for a total value of $636,007.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,743,767.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 56,243 shares of company stock valued at $48,517,488. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Doliver Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 5.7% during the first quarter. Doliver Advisors LP now owns 3,196 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,362,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in Intuitive Surgical by 2.3% during the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 33,419 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $24,694,000 after buying an additional 758 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its position in Intuitive Surgical by 73.0% during the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 46,934 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $38,397,000 after buying an additional 19,810 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders raised its position in Intuitive Surgical by 12.6% during the first quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 1,802 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,332,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in Intuitive Surgical by 1,432.3% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 92,753 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $68,539,000 after buying an additional 86,700 shares during the period. 83.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories in the United States and internationally. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D HD vision systems, skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

