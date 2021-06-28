Intersect ENT, Inc. (NASDAQ:XENT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $27.59 Million

Equities research analysts expect Intersect ENT, Inc. (NASDAQ:XENT) to report $27.59 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Intersect ENT’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $27.10 million and the highest is $27.98 million. Intersect ENT reported sales of $9.78 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 182.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Intersect ENT will report full-year sales of $119.21 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $118.98 million to $119.75 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $139.82 million, with estimates ranging from $135.12 million to $145.54 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Intersect ENT.

Intersect ENT (NASDAQ:XENT) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $24.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.54 million. Intersect ENT had a negative return on equity of 91.97% and a negative net margin of 87.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.54) earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on XENT shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Intersect ENT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. SVB Leerink upgraded Intersect ENT from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $23.00 in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.43.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Intersect ENT by 53.9% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,966,448 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $67,932,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039,438 shares during the period. First Light Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Intersect ENT by 66.5% in the 1st quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 2,036,645 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $42,525,000 after buying an additional 813,684 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in Intersect ENT by 1,863.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 632,451 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $20,334,000 after buying an additional 600,246 shares in the last quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Intersect ENT by 54.3% during the 1st quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 1,080,200 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $22,555,000 after buying an additional 380,200 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Intersect ENT by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,885,776 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $66,085,000 after acquiring an additional 235,862 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:XENT traded up $0.85 on Wednesday, reaching $17.34. 353,472 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 188,910. The stock has a market cap of $574.66 million, a PE ratio of -7.20 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.05. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.44. Intersect ENT has a fifty-two week low of $12.05 and a fifty-two week high of $26.98.

Intersect ENT Company Profile

Intersect ENT, Inc operates as an ear, nose, and throat (ENT) medical technology company in the United States. The company offers PROPEL and PROPEL Mini, which are steroid releasing implants for patients undergoing sinus surgery to treat chronic sinusitis; and PROPEL Contour, a steroid releasing implant to frontal and maxillary sinus ostia, or openings, of the dependent sinuses.

