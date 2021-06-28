International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $27.00.

INSW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on International Seaways from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of International Seaways in a research note on Friday, April 9th. TheStreet downgraded International Seaways from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded International Seaways from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th.

In other International Seaways news, CFO Jeffrey Pribor sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.63, for a total value of $68,705.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 48,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $945,459.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of International Seaways in the first quarter valued at about $49,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of International Seaways by 87.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,060 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 2,360 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Seaways in the fourth quarter valued at about $101,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in International Seaways by 96.1% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,785 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 4,795 shares during the period. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in International Seaways during the fourth quarter worth approximately $166,000. 78.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:INSW traded down $1.35 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $19.01. 4,364 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 210,498. The stock has a market capitalization of $533.93 million, a PE ratio of -10.60 and a beta of 0.29. International Seaways has a fifty-two week low of $12.44 and a fifty-two week high of $22.39. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

International Seaways (NYSE:INSW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The transportation company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $46.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.98 million. International Seaways had a positive return on equity of 6.65% and a negative net margin of 15.13%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that International Seaways will post -0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 14th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 11th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. International Seaways’s payout ratio is presently 5.47%.

International Seaways Company Profile

International Seaways, Inc owns and operates a fleet of oceangoing vessels for the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products in the International Flag trade. It operates through two segments, Crude Tankers and Product Carriers. As of March 12, 2021, the company owned and operated a fleet of 36 vessels, including 11 very large crude carriers, 2 Suezmaxes, 4 Aframaxes/LR2s, 13 Panamaxes/LR1s, and 4 medium range tankers, as well as had ownership interests in two floating storage and offloading service vessels.

