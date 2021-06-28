Intercorp Financial Services (NYSE:IFS) Shares Gap Down to $25.50

Intercorp Financial Services Inc. (NYSE:IFS) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $25.50, but opened at $24.89. Intercorp Financial Services shares last traded at $24.89, with a volume of 82 shares changing hands.
IFS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Grupo Santander lowered Intercorp Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Intercorp Financial Services in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Intercorp Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.25.
The firm has a market cap of $2.83 billion and a PE ratio of 14.33. The company has a 50-day moving average of $26.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19.
The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 28th were given a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.6%. Intercorp Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.45%.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IFS. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Intercorp Financial Services in the 1st quarter worth approximately $96,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Intercorp Financial Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,000. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Intercorp Financial Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intercorp Financial Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $357,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of Intercorp Financial Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $450,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.15% of the company’s stock.
About Intercorp Financial Services (NYSE:IFS)
Intercorp Financial Services Inc provides banking, insurance, and wealth management services for retail and commercial clients in Peru. The company operates through three segments: Banking, Insurance, and Wealth Management. It provides transactional accounts, such as cuenta sueldo and cuenta simple; savings accounts; investment accounts; and time deposits, certificates of deposit, and compensation for service time accounts.
Featured Story: VIX – Volatility Index
Receive News & Ratings for Intercorp Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercorp Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.