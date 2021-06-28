Intercorp Financial Services (NYSE:IFS) Shares Gap Down to $25.50

Intercorp Financial Services Inc. (NYSE:IFS) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $25.50, but opened at $24.89. Intercorp Financial Services shares last traded at $24.89, with a volume of 82 shares changing hands.

IFS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Grupo Santander lowered Intercorp Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Intercorp Financial Services in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Intercorp Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.25.

The firm has a market cap of $2.83 billion and a PE ratio of 14.33. The company has a 50-day moving average of $26.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Intercorp Financial Services (NYSE:IFS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $296.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $333.72 million. Intercorp Financial Services had a return on equity of 20.75% and a net margin of 15.75%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Intercorp Financial Services Inc. will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 28th were given a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.6%. Intercorp Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.45%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IFS. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Intercorp Financial Services in the 1st quarter worth approximately $96,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Intercorp Financial Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,000. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Intercorp Financial Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intercorp Financial Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $357,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of Intercorp Financial Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $450,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.15% of the company’s stock.

About Intercorp Financial Services (NYSE:IFS)

Intercorp Financial Services Inc provides banking, insurance, and wealth management services for retail and commercial clients in Peru. The company operates through three segments: Banking, Insurance, and Wealth Management. It provides transactional accounts, such as cuenta sueldo and cuenta simple; savings accounts; investment accounts; and time deposits, certificates of deposit, and compensation for service time accounts.

