Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) PT Raised to $160.00

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) had its price target hoisted by equities research analysts at Truist Securities from $80.00 to $160.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Securities’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 80.12% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on NTLA. Wedbush boosted their price target on Intellia Therapeutics from $73.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Intellia Therapeutics from $60.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Intellia Therapeutics in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Intellia Therapeutics from $115.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a report on Sunday, March 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.44.

Intellia Therapeutics stock opened at $88.83 on Monday. Intellia Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $16.54 and a 12-month high of $92.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.39. The company has a market capitalization of $6.05 billion, a PE ratio of -36.11 and a beta of 2.05.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($0.03). Intellia Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 288.47% and a negative return on equity of 33.89%. The business had revenue of $6.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.63) EPS. The business’s revenue was down 50.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Intellia Therapeutics will post -2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Intellia Therapeutics news, Director Caroline Dorsa sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.19, for a total value of $616,425.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,061,072.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO John M. Leonard sold 38,209 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.64, for a total value of $3,195,800.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 705,536 shares in the company, valued at $59,011,031.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 430,621 shares of company stock worth $36,887,276 over the last quarter. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Intellia Therapeutics by 0.6% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 24,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,005,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. PFM Health Sciences LP acquired a new position in Intellia Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $22,801,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Intellia Therapeutics by 24.0% in the first quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 180,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,478,000 after buying an additional 34,900 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Intellia Therapeutics by 11.7% in the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 403,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,400,000 after buying an additional 42,349 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $859,000. 94.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on the development of therapeutics. It utilizes a biological tool known as the Clustered, Regularly Interspaced Short Palindromic Repeats/CRISPR associated 9 (CRISPR/Cas9) system. The company's in vivo programs include NTLA-2001, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of transthyretin amyloidosis; and NTLA-2002 for the treatment of hereditary angioedema, as well as other liver-focused programs comprising hemophilia A and hemophilia B, hyperoxaluria Type 1, and alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency.

