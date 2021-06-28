Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Bought by Covington Capital Management

Covington Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 453,082 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,989 shares during the quarter. Intel accounts for 1.2% of Covington Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Covington Capital Management’s holdings in Intel were worth $28,997,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of INTC. Hoylecohen LLC increased its position in shares of Intel by 69.3% during the first quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 279,604 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $17,895,000 after acquiring an additional 114,434 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Intel by 3.6% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 24,789,529 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,586,530,000 after buying an additional 861,570 shares during the last quarter. Concentric Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Intel by 5.7% in the first quarter. Concentric Wealth Management LLC now owns 81,456 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $5,213,000 after buying an additional 4,415 shares during the last quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Intel in the first quarter valued at about $32,051,000. Finally, Westshore Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Intel in the first quarter valued at about $2,630,000. Institutional investors own 63.17% of the company’s stock.

INTC traded up $1.29 during trading on Monday, reaching $57.20. The stock had a trading volume of 378,804 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,384,422. The stock has a market cap of $230.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Intel Co. has a 1-year low of $43.61 and a 1-year high of $68.49. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.23.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The chip maker reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.24. Intel had a return on equity of 27.59% and a net margin of 23.93%. The company had revenue of $18.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.45 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Intel news, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 2,972 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.61, for a total transaction of $171,216.92. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 103,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,956,125.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 2,842 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.83, for a total transaction of $164,352.86. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

INTC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Westpark Capital initiated coverage on Intel in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Intel from $64.00 to $73.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Intel from $74.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.32.

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

