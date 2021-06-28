Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP) Shares Sold by Nicholas Investment Partners LP

Nicholas Investment Partners LP lowered its position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP) by 3.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 101,046 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,049 shares during the quarter. Inspire Medical Systems comprises 1.5% of Nicholas Investment Partners LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Nicholas Investment Partners LP’s holdings in Inspire Medical Systems were worth $20,916,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sectoral Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in Inspire Medical Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $12,523,000. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 687,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,401,000 after purchasing an additional 62,388 shares during the period. Jackson Square Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 7,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,503,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 6,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,351,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 474,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,140,000 after purchasing an additional 56,179 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.81% of the company’s stock.

INSP has been the topic of a number of research reports. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Lake Street Capital increased their price target on Inspire Medical Systems from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Inspire Medical Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Inspire Medical Systems from $252.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a report on Sunday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.09.

Shares of NYSE INSP opened at $198.20 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $194.64. The company has a current ratio of 13.43, a quick ratio of 12.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market cap of $5.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -92.19 and a beta of 1.66. Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $82.77 and a 1 year high of $252.25.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $40.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.10 million. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative return on equity of 24.99% and a negative net margin of 42.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 89.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.67) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. will post -2.24 EPS for the current year.

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) in the United States and Europe. It offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe OSA.

