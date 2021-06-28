Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT) Shares Acquired by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,574 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,322 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of Insight Enterprises worth $4,062,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in Insight Enterprises in the first quarter valued at about $81,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in Insight Enterprises in the fourth quarter valued at about $93,000. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in Insight Enterprises in the first quarter valued at about $226,000. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC bought a new position in shares of Insight Enterprises during the first quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Insight Enterprises during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $245,000.

Get Insight Enterprises alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Barrington Research upped their target price on Insight Enterprises from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Insight Enterprises from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $106.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Insight Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Insight Enterprises currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.70.

Shares of NASDAQ NSIT opened at $100.07 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.45. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $101.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.62, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.83. Insight Enterprises, Inc. has a 12-month low of $44.15 and a 12-month high of $107.26.

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The software maker reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. Insight Enterprises had a return on equity of 16.91% and a net margin of 2.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Insight Enterprises, Inc. will post 6.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Insight Enterprises Company Profile

Insight Enterprises, Inc provides information technology hardware, software, and services solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It provides solutions to gain insights to network enabled devices, and spots patterns and trends through mass analysis; custom applications to help clients create disruption; custom-developed mobile, cloud, and IoT applications; and custom-developed solutions to help clients review actionable insights within their data, including artificial intelligence for prediction, optimization, cognitive, and vision services.

Recommended Story: How liquidity affects the bid-ask spread

Receive News & Ratings for Insight Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insight Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.