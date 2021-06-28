Insider Selling: T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) Director Sells $357,388.11 in Stock

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) Director Mary K. Bush sold 1,853 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.87, for a total value of $357,388.11. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,565 shares in the company, valued at $3,002,021.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

NASDAQ TROW opened at $196.71 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $44.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.16. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $118.63 and a 1-year high of $197.65. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $188.51.

Get T. Rowe Price Group alerts:

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The asset manager reported $3.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 33.97% and a net margin of 41.97%. The company’s revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.87 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 12.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a special dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th will be issued a dividend of $3.00 per share. This is an increase from T. Rowe Price Group’s previous special dividend of $2.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.09%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TROW. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $181.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group lowered T. Rowe Price Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $179.00 to $181.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $157.00 price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered T. Rowe Price Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $191.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Saturday, May 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $166.36.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TROW. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 812.5% during the 1st quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 146 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Peconic Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 260.0% during the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 216 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.68% of the company’s stock.

T. Rowe Price Group Company Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

Featured Article: The four types of profit margin

Receive News & Ratings for T. Rowe Price Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T. Rowe Price Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.