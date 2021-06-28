Insider Selling: Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) CEO Sells $1,090,650.00 in Stock

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) CEO Gary D. Burnison sold 15,000 shares of Korn Ferry stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.71, for a total transaction of $1,090,650.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 337,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,574,380.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NYSE KFY opened at $73.15 on Monday. Korn Ferry has a 52 week low of $26.14 and a 52 week high of $74.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 1.98. The business’s fifty day moving average is $66.63. The stock has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.17 and a beta of 1.67.

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 21st. The business services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $557.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $488.69 million. Korn Ferry had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 10.76%. Korn Ferry’s revenue was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Korn Ferry will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This is a positive change from Korn Ferry’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 2nd. Korn Ferry’s payout ratio is 15.94%.

KFY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Korn Ferry from $78.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Korn Ferry from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of Korn Ferry from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Korn Ferry from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $84.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Korn Ferry presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.83.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Korn Ferry in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Korn Ferry in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new stake in Korn Ferry in the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in Korn Ferry in the 4th quarter valued at about $97,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Korn Ferry in the 1st quarter valued at about $179,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.58% of the company’s stock.

Korn Ferry, together with its subsidiaries, provides organizational consulting services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search, and RPO (Recruitment Process Outsourcing) & Professional Search. The company provides executive search services to fill executive-level positions, such as board directors, chief executive officers, chief financial officers, chief operating officers, chief information officers, chief human resource officers, and other senior executive officers for clients in the industrial, financial services, life sciences/healthcare provider, consumer, technology, and educational/not-for-profit market sectors.

