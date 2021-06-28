Insider Selling: Flutter Entertainment plc (LON:FLTR) Insider Sells 9,514 Shares of Stock

Flutter Entertainment plc (LON:FLTR) insider Peter Jackson sold 9,514 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of £142.07 ($185.62), for a total transaction of £1,351,653.98 ($1,765,944.58).

FLTR opened at £137.55 ($179.71) on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is £138.31. The stock has a market cap of £24.11 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 482.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.24, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.35. Flutter Entertainment plc has a one year low of £104.22 ($136.17) and a one year high of £196.81 ($257.13).

Get Flutter Entertainment alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FLTR shares. Numis Securities restated a “reduce” rating and set a £131 ($171.15) price target on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Jefferies Financial Group set a £187 ($244.32) price objective on shares of Flutter Entertainment and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Flutter Entertainment from £143 ($186.83) to £147 ($192.06) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada set a £160 ($209.04) price objective on shares of Flutter Entertainment and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Barclays set a £175 ($228.64) price objective on shares of Flutter Entertainment and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of £163.45 ($213.55).

Flutter Entertainment plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through PPB, PokerStars, Sky Betting & Gaming, Australia, and US segments. It offers sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, daily fantasy sports products, and pari-mutuel betting products; fixed odds games betting products; online games and casinos; peer-to-peer games, including online bingo and poker; and business-to-business services.

Featured Article: Bond

Receive News & Ratings for Flutter Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flutter Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.