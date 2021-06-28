Insider Selling: eMagin Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:EMAN) Major Shareholder Sells $30,040.30 in Stock

eMagin Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:EMAN) major shareholder Ltd Ginola sold 8,119 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.70, for a total transaction of $30,040.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 289,410 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,070,817. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Ltd Ginola also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 16th, Ltd Ginola sold 72,552 shares of eMagin stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.04, for a total transaction of $293,110.08.

On Thursday, June 3rd, Ltd Ginola sold 5,323 shares of eMagin stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.65, for a total value of $19,428.95.

On Tuesday, June 1st, Ltd Ginola sold 25,100 shares of eMagin stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.70, for a total value of $92,870.00.

On Friday, May 28th, Ltd Ginola sold 500,000 shares of eMagin stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.23, for a total value of $1,615,000.00.

On Wednesday, May 26th, Ltd Ginola sold 16,072 shares of eMagin stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.48, for a total value of $39,858.56.

On Monday, May 24th, Ltd Ginola sold 14,724 shares of eMagin stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.45, for a total value of $36,073.80.

On Thursday, May 20th, Ltd Ginola sold 40,798 shares of eMagin stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.44, for a total transaction of $99,547.12.

On Friday, April 23rd, Ltd Ginola sold 72,527 shares of eMagin stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.70, for a total transaction of $195,822.90.

On Wednesday, April 21st, Ltd Ginola sold 66,745 shares of eMagin stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.57, for a total transaction of $171,534.65.

On Tuesday, April 13th, Ltd Ginola sold 1,807 shares of eMagin stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.34, for a total transaction of $6,035.38.

Shares of EMAN opened at $3.54 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $255.84 million, a PE ratio of -13.61 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.45. eMagin Co. has a one year low of $0.74 and a one year high of $5.42.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of EMAN. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of eMagin in the first quarter worth $279,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in eMagin by 200.9% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 163,035 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $610,000 after acquiring an additional 108,861 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in eMagin by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 385,069 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,440,000 after acquiring an additional 60,531 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of eMagin in the 1st quarter valued at about $180,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in shares of eMagin in the first quarter worth approximately $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.97% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on EMAN. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of eMagin in a report on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised eMagin from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th.

About eMagin

eMagin Corporation engages in the design, develop, manufacture, and market of organic light-emitting diode (OLED) miniature displays on-silicon micro displays, virtual imaging products that utilize OLED micro displays, and related products in the United States and internationally. It offers super video graphics array (SVGA) + OLED micro displays; digital SVGA OLED-XL; super extended graphics array OLED-XL/XLS; video graphics array OLED-XL; and widescreen ultra-extended graphics array OLED-XL.

